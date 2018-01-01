Bipin Rawat, Birender Singh Dhanoa assume charge as Army, IAF chiefs
New Delhi, Dec 31: General Bipin Rawat assumed charge as India’s new army chief, while and Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa took over as the new chief of the
New Delhi, Dec 16: Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar said on Friday that he will soon name the next Indian Army and Indian Air Force chiefs. He was speaking after paying tributes