#iBall
iBall launches 7-inch tablet at Rs 8,999

New Delhi, Jan 30 : In an addition to its Slide series, domestic consumer electronics company iBall on Monday unveiled ‘iBall Slide Brisk 4G2’ tablet featuring a 7-inch HD display

iBall launches Windows 10 laptop for Rs.9,999

Mumbai, May 11:  Domestic electronics company iBall, in partnership with Intel and Microsoft, on Wednesday launched a series of laptops starting at a disruptive price of Rs.9,999. The products, launched under