New Delhi, February 03: India has won the Under-19 world cup by beating Australia by 8 wickets in final match held in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand. This is the fourth
Dubai, Jan 18: India skipper and run-machine Virat Kohli has won the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Cricketer of the Year 2017 as the International Cricket Council announced the men’s individual award winners of 2017
Centurion, Jan 16: India Captain Virat Kohli has been fined 25 percent of his match fee for showing dissent against the umpire during the third day’s play of the second
Dubai, January 3 : The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced the umpire and match referee appointments for the U-19 World Cup 2018, which will begin from January 13
Lahore, Aug 16: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has employed a security company for a three-year period in their bid to resume the international cricket in Pakistan. Confirming the news,
Dubai, Feb 28: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced that Chris Broad of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees, who was the match referee for the
Dubai , Feb.18 : Pakistan and Sri Lanka look all set to make it to the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 as they take on India and Bangladesh respectively, in
Dubai , Jan.11 : Former world champion Pakistan will aim for direct qualification for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 when they take on the in-form reigning world champion and
New DElhi, Dec 22: India’s Ravichandran Ashwin wins the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy after being named ICC Cricketer of the Year 2016 and is also ICC Test Cricketer of the
Dubai, Nov 24: World champion Australia’s dominating three-match series whitewash over South Africa in the last leg of the ICC Women’s Championship reflects in the latest ODI Rankings with captain
Kolkata, Oct 3: The Indian cricket board is open to using the Decision Review System (DRS) and would take a final call after the board meeting of the game’s apex
Dubai, May.12 : Shashank Manohar has been elected unanimously and unopposed as the Chairman of the International Cricket Council following the ICC Full Council’s approval of constitutional amendments proposed by the