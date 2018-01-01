New Findings; Arthritis may have helped our ancestors survive Ice Age
Washington, Jul 4: For all arthritis, a team of researchers have found that you might not be alive today at all, were it not for your aching joints. The study
Washington, Jul 4: For all arthritis, a team of researchers have found that you might not be alive today at all, were it not for your aching joints. The study
London August 2:The Ice Age beasts were living on a remote island off the coast of Alaska, and scientists have dated their demise to about 5,600 years ago. They believe