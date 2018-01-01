London, Jul 7: Iceland can be an ideal destination for your next holiday as it has been named as the world’s safest vacation spot. Based on the recently released Global
London’s Iceland an ideal destination for tourists as it is the world’s ‘safest’ vacation spot
How Muslims at opposite ends of the earth, Iceland and New Zealand, observe the holy month of Ramadan
Wellington, June 30: Once a year, for a whole month, Muslims around the world observe the holy month of Ramadan. Family, community work, prayer, reflection and, most importantly, fasting from sunrise
‘Will swim around Iceland if country wins Euro 2016’- Yannick Agnel
Reykjavik, June 30: France’s Olympic 200m freestyle champion Yannick Agnel said he would swim around Iceland — a distance of 2,008km or 1,247 miles — if Heimir Hallgrimsson’s side wins the
Ronaldo hits out at ‘small time’ Iceland in Euro draw
Paris, June 15: Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has criticised Iceland’s ‘small mentality’ while saying they were fortunate to earn a 1-1 draw against his team in their European Championship Group