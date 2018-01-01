Nagpur,June23: Three persons including husband-wife duo cheated ICICI Bank to the tune of Rs 13.13 lakh by way of fake property documents. The accused trio hatched the conspiracy at the
Nationalised banks charge minimum Rs 150 for transactions
New Delhi, March 4: Nationalised banks in India including HDFC Bank, have begun charging a minimum amount of Rs 150 for each transaction like cash deposits and withdrawals beyond four free
To limit demonetisation impact : Honda Cars India ties up with HDFC, Axis and ICICI Banks
Mumbai, Nov 21: In order to limit the adverse impact of demonetisation on car sales, Honda Cars India has tied up with HDFC, Axis and ICICI Bank to provide up
Bank queues getting shorter, says ICICI chief Chanda Kochhar
New Delhi, Nov 17: Speaking to reporters after the Parliament session on Thursday, ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar said that the situation at the banks is getting back
Private sector ICICI Bank Ltd posts Rs.3,102 crore profit
Chennai, Nov 7 : Private sector ICICI Bank Ltd on Monday said it closed the second quarter of the current fiscal with a net profit of Rs 3,102.27 crore as