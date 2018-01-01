New India, August 28: The telecom regulator Telecom Regulatory Authority of India guided Idea Cellular to deposit Rs 2.97 crores for charging in excess amounts to its subscribers for making calls
New Delhi,June16: Incumbent telecom operators like Idea and Bharti Airtel today urged Trai to fix a minimum floor rate for voice and data as they look to counter newcomer Reliance
Mumbai, March 21: With Reliance Jio Prime plans set to come into effect from April 1st, Idea Cellular Ltd. has launched two postpaid plans with the high data value. On
New Delhi, Mar 20: The telecom biggies Vodafone India and Aditya Birla group firm Idea Cellular on Monday after their merger announced Kumar Mangalam Birla as the Chairman of the
Mumbai, March 20: Britain’s Vodafone Group Plc will merge its Indian operations with local rival Idea Cellular Ltd. within two years, Idea said on Monday. Vodafone Group will own 45.1%
New Delhi, March 17: The entry of Reliance Jio into Indian Telecom Market seems to have set the tone for an action-packed 2017 – It also set the beginning of
New Delhi, Feb 23: Reliance Jio, announced on Tuesday that on it will end its free service period on 31 March. If the existing users in the happy new year
New Delhi, Feb 23:India’s largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel informed the bourses on Thursday that it will acquire Telenor India assets. The move comes at a time when new
New Delhi, Feb9:Idea Cellular on Thursday said it has enabled a USSD-based platform for shopkeepers and customers to conduct digital transactions using Idea Money service. USSD is mobile short code
New Delhi, Jan 31: While welcoming the merger talks between Vodafone and Idea Cellular, Bharti Airtel in a veiled attack on telecom regulator said that consolidation should not be an
New Delhi, Jan 31: A day after Vodafone confirmed that it is in talks with the Aditya Birla Group for the merger of its Indian entity and Idea Cellular, the
New Delhi, Jan 30: Ending months of speculation, Vodafone on Monday confirmed it is in talks with the Aditya Vikram Birla group for the merger of its Indian entity and
Mumbai, Jan 30: Idea Cellular on Monday forayed into digital services with ‘Digital Idea’ and launched three new mobile apps — Idea Music Lounge, Idea Movie Club and Idea Game
New Delhi, Jan 30: Vodafone has confirmed its plans to merge with the Idea cellular. The merger would create India’s largest telecom company, which could affect severely to the business
Vodafone said on Monday it was in talks to merge its Indian operations with rival Idea Cellular in an all-share deal that could help the groups counter the fierce competition
New Delhi, Jan. 27: Telecom operator Idea Cellular is set to launch a variety of apps across movies, TV, music, games and others next week as part of its bid
Mumbai, Oct 22: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India on Friday recommended a fine of Rs 50 crore per circle against the top three incumbent operators Bharti Airtel, Vodafone India
New Delhi, October 1: India’s largest ever spectrum-sale for mobile airwaves worth Rs 5.63 lakh crore has started today. Jio is only one company in this auction which is eligible to
New Delhi, September 21: Despite making its way into consumers’ hearts, Reliance Jio has failed to impress its rivals with everything it has to offer. After a public spat with incumbent
New Delhi, Sep 13: Telecom operator Idea Cellular has said it will provide more interconnect points shortly to Reliance Jio network which will support call traffic of 1.85 million additional