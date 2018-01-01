Chennai,August24:The Madras High Court, while coming up with as many as eight guidelines for holding the Vinayaka Chathurthi festival, has held that no idol can be installed in public places except with
Chennai HC gives eight guidelines for holding Vinayaka Chathurthi festival idols
Hindu temple vandalized in Pakistan, parts of idols found in sewer
Islamabad,April29: A Hindu temple in Pakistan was vandalised on Friday by some unidentified persons in the southern Sindh province. Police said idols of deities were damaged and some of the
16 drown during immersion of Ganesh idols in Maharashtra
MUMBAI/NAGPUR,Sept16: The immersion of thousands of idols of the elephant-headed LordGanesha ended in most parts of Maharashtra on a tragic note with at least 16 visarjan-related deaths in the 24
Ganesha idols made of cow dung in Maharashtra to combat pollution
BENGALURU,August 30: Instead of buying colourful and glittering Ganesha idols that are hazardous to the environment, this habba (festival), bring home eco-friendly idols of the God. Gowri-Ganesha festivals are one