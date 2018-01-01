Digboi (Assam) Nov 19 : Three army jawans were killed and five injured when the vehicle they were travelling in was damaged after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by
Peshawar, September 26: At least nine persons, including four policemen, were injured on Monday when an improvised explosive device (IED) hit a patrolling van in Pakistan’s restive northwest region. The incident
New Delhi August23An old bombshell was found in the high-security DRDO Bhawan complex in the city and later defused, National Security Guards chief R C Tayal said today. The bomb
Tinsukia August 15:A series of five bomb explosions by suspected ULFA-Independent militants rocked upper Assam’s Charaido and Tinsukia districts this morning as the state celebrated the country’s 70th Independence Day. There
Patna, July 19: The Bihar government has announced a compensation package for the CRPF personnel who were killed the previous day in a landmine blast by Maoists in Aurangabad district, an official
Gaya (Bihar), June 25: A team of the Bihar Police and the Cobra battalion have seized six “cylinder-Improvised Explosive Devices” (IEDs) from an old house locked for a long time.
Kabul, June 23 : At least four Taliban insurgents were blown-up after their self manufactured Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded in Alinger district. This was disclosed by the 201st Silab