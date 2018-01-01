IITKharagpur

Kharagpur/West Bengal, April 22: A fourth-year aerospace engineering student of IIT-Kharagpur, Nidhin, was found hanging from the ceiling of his ground floor room at Nehru Hall B Block on Saturday.
Kolkata, Dec28: Google CEO Sundar Pichai will visit IIT Kharagpur in January 2017, the institute director said. “Sundar Pichai CEO Google and distinguished alumnus of IIT Kharagpur has expressed his
Kolkata, June 27 The IIT-Kharagpur and Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science (IACS) will jointly offer an integrated MSc-PhD programme in chemical and molecular biology, officials said on Monday.
New Delhi, June 23 : BJP leader Subramanian Swamy today raised questions seeking details of the process of admission by which Delhi Chief Minister got into IIT-Kharagpur of Delhi in the
Bastar (Chhattisgarh), June 17 (ANI): “Success is not measured by what you accomplish, but by the opposition you have encountered, and the courage with which you have maintained the struggle