Lucknow, June6:At least 175 people fell ill, allegedly due to food poisioning, after breaking their daily Ramadan fast at a madrassa in Harwatand village here in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, police
175 people fall ill, allegedly due to food poisoning, after their iftar at madrassa in Harwatand village in Bahraich
Two dozen students fall ill at Palghar and are hospitalized
Thane, Oct 8 : Close on the heels of the death of an 11-year-old girl at a government-run residential school in tribal-dominated Vikramgadh tehsil of Palghar district, nearly two dozen
Terminally ill US teen girl dies after enjoying last summer with family and prom dance
Wisconsin,Sept27:Fourteen-year-old Jerika Bolen’s prom night was one many girls would wish for — a brimming ballroom bathed in green and black embellishments with a queen to match, wearing a glimmering greenish gown, a tiara and a sash.
Mentally ill man beaten to death by priest, transgender in Thane
Thane, Sep 7 :A 25-year-old man, allegedly suffering from mental illness was allegedly killed after he was thrashed by three persons, including a “priest”, who claimed to treat him through