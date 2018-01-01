Chennai/Tamil Nadu, September 14: TTV Dinakaran along with his aunt VK Sasikala were removed from the top posts in All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the ruling party of Tamil Nadu
Islamabad, May30:At least three Afghan women have been arrested in Islamabad airport before they manage to illegally travel to London, it has been reported. According to the Federal Investigation Agency
New Delhi, March16: Chennai-based senior journalist Sandhya Ravishankar, who published a four-part series on Tamil Nadu’s sand mafia in The Wire, has alleged that she has been constantly harassed by supporters
Coimbatore , Feb20:Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore comes into limelight for its night-long celebrations, led by its founder and guru, Jaggi Vasudev. This year, the celebrations on February 24 are
Bhuleshwar,Jan 14:The officers of the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) on Wednesday raided the workshop at Bhuleshwar in South Mumbai and took into custody four persons and seized spurious cosmetics
Nyapidaw,Dec16:Preferably known as the sin city, Eastern Myanmar’s Mong-La city is the city of sex, drugs and all illegal activities. Highly suppressed under the power of drug lords, this city
Nyapidaw,Dec13:A Myanmar journalist was killed Tuesday while reporting on illegal logging in the northwest of the country, police said. “The journalist who was killed was working for the local newspaper
UP,Oct26:Five persons were killed and more than half-a-dozen injured in an explosion in Varanasi, police said on Wednesday. “Prima facie, the explosion appears to have been triggered by a fire
Thiruvananthapuram,Oct19:In the wake of stray dog menace , certain enthusiastic public officials ,politiicans, philanthropists and gold diggers who want exploit this opportunity to show their support for the affected public
Kolkata,Oct14:Police busted an illegal casino running in posh South Kolkata on the wee hours of Friday morning. The police made the biggest arrest in recent times, taking into custody as
Connecticut,Oct12:It was revealed on Monday that WWE superstar Paige had been suspended again for her second Wellness Policy violation, which caused the wrestler to tweet “same shit, different day” and claim
Ahmedabad,Oct3:Acting tough against illegal sand-mining and storage, the department of Geology and Mining conducted massive surprise raids simultaneously in seven districts and recovered 87,211 metric tonne of sand and a
New Delhi, September 17: Dubbing the decision of 42 Arunachal Pradesh Congress MLAs to join the regional People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) as ‘illegal’, the Congress party on Saturday said
Chennai, July 14: Tamil film producer S Thanu today moved the Madras High Court seeking to prevent illegal downloads of superstar Rajnikanth’s upcoming film ‘Kabali’ through about 180 websites and “countless
London, June 4: Ending the criminalisation of soliciting for sex in England and Wales could lead to one of the most tectonic shifts in how prostitution is seen in society