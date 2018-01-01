Washington, Feb 14: US immigration agents detained 680 immigrants last week in the first round of raids during the Donald Trump presidency, the government announced on Monday, adding that the
Washington, Jan 30: After United States President Donald Trump imposed a controversial ban on immigrants, majority of them from Muslim countries, an aide close to the President said on Monday
London, Jan. 27: U.S. President Donald Trump has under a new executive order directed his new administration to publish a weekly list of crimes committed by immigrants. Trump’s new executive
Washington, Dec 23 The Obama administration today said it would formally scrap a post-9/11 registry for immigrant men from predominantly Muslim countries. The move comes a day after president-elect Donald
London ,Nov4:UK government has announced changes to its visa policy for non-EU nationals, which will affect a large number of Indians especially IT professionals. Under the new visa rules announced
Guwahati, September 22: Prominent citizens and academicians on Thursday protested against the Centre’s move to grant citizenship to Hindu Bangladeshi immigrants, saying it would jeopardise peace and progress in Assam
WASHINGTON,Sept20: The US government has mistakenly granted citizenship to at least 858 immigrants from countries of concern to national security or with high rates of immigration fraud who had pending
Washington,Sept2: Sticking to his harsh immigration rhetoric, Donald Trump today vowed “no amnesty” for millions of undocumented migrants living in the US and warned that those living in the country