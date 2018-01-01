BEIJING, Oct 11:China’s first yoga college, the India-China Yoga College, today opened enrollment for its new master’s programme, a college official said. Students can now sign up for the three-year
China’s first yoga college, the India-China Yoga College in Kunming, in capital of southwest China’s Yunnan Province
Predictive ability of functional connectivity magnetic resonance imaging (fcMRI) as a means of identifying brain activity patterns in six-month-old children who may be at risk to develop autism
Philadelphia,June12:With a shift in diagnostic criteria raising the number of American children placed on the autism spectrum—and with families and professionals adjusting their approach to conceptualizing the disorder—researchers at the
FBI interpreter ran away to marry an IS terrorist , returns to US and turns herself in
NEW YORK,May3: A former FBI interpreter reportedly ran away to marry an IS terrorist before realising her mistake and coming back to the US to turn herself in. Daniela Greene
London appoints ,Cressida Dick, first woman Scotland Yard chief in 187 years
London, Feb 23 : Britain’s Home Secretary Amber Rudd announced that a female police officer would be the next Commissioner of the Scotland Yard, media reports said. Cressida Dick’s appointment