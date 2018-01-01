IndiaChina

New Delhi: Twitteratti has found major faults with “Made in China” Globes sold in Canada that display Arunachal Pradesh as part of China and Kashmir as independent. The globes sold by
China threatens India: “No compromise on Doklam standoff, will enter Kashmir and Kalapani”
Beijing/ China, August 10: People’s Liberation Army (PLA) opines that China will no longer compromise to end the Doklam standoff. The extreme comment was made over the statement of Indian
Doklam stand-off: ‘Diplomacy’ the only way to resolve the issue
New Delhi, August 5: Defence expert on Saturday backed the Ministry of External Affairs’ (MEA) stand on the Doklam stand-off and reiterated that ‘diplomacy’ is the only way to resolve
Attempt of China to impinge on Bhutan’s sovereignty is a scene setter for its 19th National Congress
Hong Kong, July 19: China’s aggressive postures in the Doklam Plateau is but a scene setter for the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in which President
China will “resolutely safeguard its sovereignty in border conflicts with India even at the cost of war”
Beijing, July 3: The Chinese state-run media on Sunday urged India to shun its concerns and “strategic anxiety ” over a rising China and instead of being rivals, assess the benefits