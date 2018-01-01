Economic Survey: India’s GDP growth projected between 7-7.5%
New Delhi, Jan 29 : India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for 2018-19 has been projected at 7 to 7.5 percent as per the Economic Survey 2017-18. The document, which
New Delhi, Jan 29 : India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for 2018-19 has been projected at 7 to 7.5 percent as per the Economic Survey 2017-18. The document, which
Davos, January 23: IMF, in its latest World Economic Outlook update, has said that India will clinch 7.4% GDP in 2018. This will incidentally make India the fastest growing economy,