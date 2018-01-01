Jodhpur/India/September: Again shocking incident reported, a 17-year-old who had carved a “Blue Whale” into her arm was rescued after she jumped off a cliff into a lake in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur
Jodhpur/Rajasthan, September 2: In yet another shocking incident that took place on Wednesday, the verbal spat between two doctors reportedly lost the life of baby while operating on a pregnant
Jodhpur/ Rajasthan, August 30: In a shocking incident, two doctors got into a verbal spat while operating on a pregnant woman, in Umaid Hospital that comes under Sampurananda Medical College
Jodhpur/Rajasthan, April 17: The Congress party has advised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) not to drag the triple talaq issue to Court, as Muslims can resolve it on their own.
Jodhpur, March 27: A Twenty-year-old woman was burnt alive in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur on Sunday after she allegedly protested cutting of trees at Pipda city. The victim has been identified as
Jodhpur, Jan 25: Salman Khan will appear before a Jodhpur court on Wednesday in connection with the black buck poaching case. Actors Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Sonali Bendre and one Dushyant Singh
Jodhpur, Jan 18: Salman Khan has been acquitted in the 1998 Arms Act case. A case under sections 3/25 and 3/27 of the Arms Act was filed against Khan for
Jaipur, Jan 13: A local court in Jodhpur on Friday asked five Bollywood actors, including Salman Khan and Saif Ali Khan, to be present in court on January 25 in
Jaipur,Nov19:Two people were injured on Saturday after nine coaches of the Bhatinda-Jodhpur passenger train derailed in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district, railway officials said. “The passenger train derailed near Rajiyasar and
Jaipur, Nov 18 : A young farmer from Jodhpur offered his kidney for External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who is undergoing treatment at AIIMS in Delhi for a kidney failure.
Jaipur,Oct28:Rajasthan Police today arrested a Jodhpur-based passport and visa agent Shoaib allegedly involved in the espionage ring run by a Pakistani High Commission official. After getting a tip-off, police had
JODHPUR,Oct17: Inspired by a crime-based serial in television, a girl kidnapped her 4-year-old cousin from his home with a view to make fortune out of the large amount of money
New Delhi, October 8: On Friday 7th October, Bollywood actor Salman Khan has lodged a defamation suit against a TV news channel on account of the poaching alligations against him. The suit was
Jaipur,Oct5: The first flight of an intra-state air service from Jaipur to Udaipur via Jodhpur was launched on Tuesday from here. Rajasthan`s Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje along with Gopaldas Ji
Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has arranged for the only pair of Asiatic lions in Jodhpur’s Machia Biological Park to be shifted to the Nahargarh Biological Park in Jaipur. Raje
Jodhpur August 9: The Rajasthan high court on Tuesday rejected the bail application of self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, who is facing rape charge. This was the ninth regular bail application