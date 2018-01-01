New York, Sep 20: The United States Secretary of State John Kerry in a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif reiterated the need for Pakistan to prevent all terrorists from
New Delhi, August 31: India will play a critical role in resolving global challenges, US Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday, adding that India-US relations were important not just
United States, August 31: Ahead of the US-India-Afghanistan trilateral talks scheduled at the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in September, Washington said it wanted New Delhi to continue
New Delhi, Aug 31: US Secretary of State John Kerry’s visits to religious places cancelled due to heavy rains in the Delhi. The visiting United States Secretary and his convoy were
New Delhi, August 30: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and US Secretary of State John Kerry will lead their respective sides at the 2nd India-US Strategic and Commercial Dialogue here later
Washington, August 25: US Secretary of State John Kerry is set to visit India and Bangladesh to hold discussions to broaden bilateral ties, according to an official statement. Kerry will travel