Eight football fans killed in South Sudan bar shooting: Says Government
Juba, (Sudan), Nov 07: At least eight people were killed when some unknown gunmen fired on football fans in a bar in the South Sudan capital Juba at the weekend,
Juba, (Sudan), Nov 07: At least eight people were killed when some unknown gunmen fired on football fans in a bar in the South Sudan capital Juba at the weekend,
Five soldiers were killed and two wounded late on Thursday when forces loyal to President Salva Kir and Vice President Riek Machar clashed in South Sudan’s capital. Lul Ruai Koang,