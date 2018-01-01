JulianAssange

Ecuador, Jan 11: Ecuador has granted citizenship to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who has been living in asylum at the nation’s embassy in London for more than five years. The
New York, April 21: United States authorities have prepared charges to seek the arrest of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, American officials said. The Justice Department investigation of Assange and WikiLeaks
London, Feb 27 : A lawyer representing Wikileaks founder Julian Assange said that there was a “great concern” that a new Ecuadorian President could force him out of the country’s
Quito,Nov8:Julian Assange will be questioned next week in the Ecuadorian embassy in London over an allegation of rape, Sweden’s public prosecutor’s office has confirmed. The WikiLeaks founder, who has been
Moscow, Nov 3: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has denied that the Russian government was the source of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s emails that were published this year, a media report
Berlin, Oct 04: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is promising “significant” disclosures on subjects including the U.S. election and Google in the coming weeks as the organization marks its 10th anniversary. Assange,
Sweden,Sept16:A Swedish appeals court has ruled to uphold the European arrest warrant for Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. The decision maintains the legal demand for the 45-year-old Australian – who has
Washington, August 26: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has warned that his team would soon release “significant” material about US Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, with 75 days left before voters
New York, Aug 25: The founder of whistleblowing website Wikileaks says his organization plans to release more information linked to the campaign of US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. When
CAIRO: WikiLeaks’ global crusade to expose government secrets is causing collateral damage to the privacy of hundreds of innocent people, including survivors of sexual abuse, sick children and the mentally