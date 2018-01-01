JuliaRoberts

Julia Roberts will next be seen as Kelli Peters in the upcoming film “Framed”
Los Angeles, Sep 24 : Actress Julia Roberts will next be seen as Kelli Peters in the upcoming film “Framed”. The film is based on Sam Rule and Peters’s book “‘I’ll Get
Los Angeles, Sep 24 : Actress Julia Roberts will next be seen as Kelli Peters in the upcoming film “Framed”. The film is based on Sam Rule and Peters’s book “‘I’ll Get
Los Angeles, May 6: Actress Julia Roberts has signed on to play the role of a mother in upcoming film Wonder, an adaptation of R.J. Palacio’s novel of the same