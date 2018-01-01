Bengaluru, Jan 16:Cattle were seen forced through flames on Makara Snakranthi in various parts of Musuru and Bengaluru Kanakanapalya area. This was in dierct conflict with the Supreme court which
Cattle forced to jump over fire in Mysuru and Bengaluru
French presidential candidate Francois Fillon get spurt jump in opinion polls
PARIS, Nov 19 : French presidential hopeful Francois Fillon, who has made a surprise jump in opinion polls just before a party primary tomorrow, has the political instincts of a
Italian wingsuit pilot dies while broadcasting his jump live on Facebook
LONDON,August 29: A 28-year-old Italian wingsuit pilot died in the Alps while broadcasting his daring jump live on social networking site Facebook. The incident took place near Kandersteg in Switzerland
New forms of HIV capable of jumping from animals to humans, tough to destroy, says scientists
New York, July 22: While the HIV epidemic continues to threaten health and well-being of a large section of the world’s population, scientists have warned that new forms of the virus