Washington/United States, August 18: The scientists predicted that a planet resembling Earth is perhaps hidden in the planetary system at a distance of 16 light years away. Astrophysicists at the
LOS ANGELES,May30: NASA’s Juno spacecraft is providing the best close-up views of the solar system’s largest planet – Jupiter. The JPL-managed Juno arrived last summer after a nearly five-year mission to
Miami,Oct27:NASA’s solar-powered Juno spacecraft is set for its next close flyby of Jupiter, after exiting its safe mode and completing a minor burn of its thruster engines. The spacecraft had
Washington, September 3: After journeying for nearly five years to our solar system’s largest planet, NASAs Juno spacecraft has sent back the first images of Jupiters north pole and the the
PASADENA July 13 A NASA spacecraft has sent back the first pictures since arriving at Jupiter. An image released Tuesday shows Jupiter surrounded by three of its four largest moons.
USA, June 5: NASA’s Juno, the solar-powered spacecraft has entered orbit around Jupiter to explore the giant planet. The mission success was confirmed today after engine burn was successful. The
Washington, July 4 Get ready for the biggest space event of the year as NASA’s solar-powered Juno spacecraft will end its nearly five-year journey to arrive at Jupiter on Tuesday
Astronomers have used the powerful Hubble space telescope to capture images of the luminous auroras that light up the poles of Jupiter. Jupiter, the largest planet in the solar system,
Washington, July 1 NASA’s Jupiter-bound Juno spacecraft has entered the planet’s magnetosphere, where the movement of particles in space is controlled by what’s going on inside Jupiter. Juno is on
Washington, June 14: Using data from NASA’s Kepler Space Telescope, a team of astronomers led by the team from US space agency’s Goddard Space Flight Cent re in Maryland has