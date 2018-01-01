An only Indian in 2017 Andy Awards jury:Senthil Kumar
LA,Dec29:Senthil Kumar, Chief Creative Officer of JWT India, is the only Indian on the jury of the international creative awards, Andy Awards. The jury comprises 30 jurors from various parts
LA,Dec29:Senthil Kumar, Chief Creative Officer of JWT India, is the only Indian on the jury of the international creative awards, Andy Awards. The jury comprises 30 jurors from various parts
ST LOUIS,Oct28:: A St Louis jury has awarded a California woman more than USD 70 million in her lawsuit alleging that years of using Johnson & Johnson’s baby powder caused her