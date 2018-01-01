JusticeCSKarnan

New Delhi, June 07: The Supreme Court of India today refused to grant any relief to former Calcutta High Court judge Justice CS Karnan in the contempt of court case
New Delhi, May 19: Mathew J. Nethumpara, who claims to be the lawyer for Kolkata High Court sitting Judge Justice C. S Karnan, approached President Pranab Mukherjee and filed a
New Delhi, May 15: The Supreme Court on Monday rapped Calcutta High Court judge Justice CS Karnan to repeatedly filing pleas to recall his arrest order in contempt of court
Kolkata, March 31: Calcutta High Court’s Justice CS Karnan, who gained infamy for being the first judge to be issued a warrant by the Supreme Court has appeared in court
New Delhi, March 17: Justice CS Karnan, the Calcutta High Court judge, has written a letter to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Jagdish Singh Khehar and other judges of the
Kolkata, March 10: The Supreme Court on Friday issued a bailable warrant against Calcutta High Court judge C S Karnan, an unprecedented order in a bitter confrontation between the judge