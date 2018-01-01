JustinBieber

Washington DC/USA, July 25: Justin Bieber has cancelled the remaining 14 dates of his ‘Purpose World Tour,’ reports E! Online. The 14 dates included including concerts in Texas, Colorado, New Jersey and
Beijing.,July21: Chinese authorities have announced that Canadian singer Justin Bieber will not be allowed to perform in the country because of his on and off-stage antics. Bieber will return to
Los Angeles, May 24 : Fans of Justin Bieber pleaded for his upcoming British tour dates to be canceled, underscoring the potential repercussions to music acts with a young fan
Mumbai,May2:Sunny Leone who has been the fan of the International pop star has a special advice for the singer. The actress shared a video for the star by welcoming him
Los Angeles, October 29: Singer Justin Bieber splashed out nearly 1,000 pounds at a burger restaurant. The 22-year-old treated his entourage to a huge order of burgers, milkshakes and fries at
Los Angeles, Aug 16 : Selena Gomez did not use her former beau Justin Bieber’s fame to boost her reputation, says a source close to the songstress. “They’re both young and
Mumbai, June 14 : Justin Bieber’s hit single ‘Sorry’ from his fourth studio album ‘ Purpose’ has broken all-time UK streaming record and has now been streamed a whooping 100