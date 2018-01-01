Mumbai, Nov 11 : Lakme Fashion Week, in association with multi-designer retail store Ensemble, hosted an evening here to celebrate sports and fashion with the World Cup champion Indian Kabaddi
Indian Kabaddi team walks the ramp in Lakme Fashion Week
Kabaddi World Cup 2016: India v/s Thailand, Details here
Kabaddi World Cup 2016 India v/s Thailand Time: 9pm (IST) On TV: Star Sports 2, 3 and Star Sports HD 2, 3 Live streaming: Hotstar.com The four semi-finalists of the
Kabaddi World Cup 2016 : You can watch the plays in Hotstar 3D Virtual Reality
Ahmedabad , Oct 07: The Kabaddi World Cup 2016 will be starting today in Ahmedabad and lasts on 22nd October . Star group handled Streaming platform Hotstar today announced that
Anup Kumar to lead India in Kabaddi World Cup
Mumbai, Sep 20 : Star raider Anup Kumar from Haryana will lead India in next month’s Kabaddi World Cup to be held in Ahmedabad. All-rounder Manjeet Chillar will be Anup’s deputy
Friendly Dalit kabaddi tournament to promote inter-caste unity in Gurgaon ended in violence
Gurgaon August 17What began as a kabaddi tournament to promote inter-caste unity in Gurgaon ended in violence after a Dalit team, comprising members of the Chamar and Valmiki castes, started