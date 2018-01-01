KabaddiWorldCup

Kabaddi World Cup 2016: India v/s Thailand, Details here
Kabaddi World Cup 2016 India v/s Thailand Time: 9pm (IST) On TV: Star Sports 2, 3 and Star Sports HD 2, 3 Live streaming: Hotstar.com The four semi-finalists of the
Kabaddi World Cup 2016 India v/s Thailand Time: 9pm (IST) On TV: Star Sports 2, 3 and Star Sports HD 2, 3 Live streaming: Hotstar.com The four semi-finalists of the
New Delhi,Oct8: Considered as the favourites of favourites, holders India started their Kabaddi World Cup title defence in a shocking way, losing to a spirited South Korean outfit atAhmedabad on
Ahmedabad , Oct 07: The Kabaddi World Cup 2016 will be starting today in Ahmedabad and lasts on 22nd October . Star group handled Streaming platform Hotstar today announced that
Mumbai, Sep 20 : Star raider Anup Kumar from Haryana will lead India in next month’s Kabaddi World Cup to be held in Ahmedabad. All-rounder Manjeet Chillar will be Anup’s deputy