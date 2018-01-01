Kabul/Afghanistan, Jan 29: Afghan Presidential Spokesman Shahhussain Murtazawi has confirmed the attack on Marshal Fahim Military University in Kabul and said the attackers have been restricted to the first gate
Kabul/Afghanistan, September 13: The residents of the Qarabagh district of the Kabul city in Afghanistan on Tuesday staged a protest demonstration against the United States forces for distributing a blasphemous
Kabul, August 29: An explosion occurred at a bank in Kabul, the Afghan capital on Tuesday. Reportedly, the explosion took place close US embassy area, with tight security. Four had
Kabul/ Afghanistan, August 26: A coordinated militant attack that was carried out in Kabul city’s Imam Zaman mosque, on Friday, have raised the death toll to more than 30. The
Kabul/Afghanistan, August 25: A powerful suicide bomb explosion took place at Imam Zaman Mosque in Qala-e-Najarha area in Kabul’s PD11 on Friday afternoon, Tolo News reported. The blast followed after
Kabul/Afghanistan, August 23: A blast that took place after a suicide bomber’s main target was an Afghan military convoy on August 23 at Lashkargah city in the Helmand province in
Kabul/Afghanistan, July 24: The death toll in Kabul suicide car bomb blast has risen to 24. Several people were also injured in the attack. The blast occurred after a suicide attacker detonated
KABUL,July24: At least 24 people have been killed and 42 wounded after a car bomb rocked Kabul just before 7:00 am today, an interior ministry spokesman told AFP. “The car
Kabul/Afghanistan, June 23: The death toll in a suicide attack outside New Kabul Bank branch in Afghanistan’s Lashkargah has risen to 34. The impact occurred at around 12 twelve nearby times
Kabul/Afghanistan, June 6: Indian Ambassador in Afghanistan Manpreet Vohra on Tuesday confirmed that a rocket had hit his house in Kabul this morning, adding that there were no casualties in
Kabul/Afghanistan, May 31: At least nine persons have been killed and over 90 wounded in a massive explosion that occurred in the diplomatic enclave of Afghanistan capital Kabul on Wednesday
Kabul,May22: A German aid worker and an Afghan guard were killed and a Finnish woman kidnapped as gunmen stormed an international guest house in Kabul, officials said on Sunday, underscoring
Kabul , Mar. 14 : At least one person was killed and eight others injured in a roadside mine blast in Kabul city on Monday. The injured were rushed to a
KABUL, March2: Sixteen people were killed Wednesday in simultaneous Taliban suicide assaults on two security compounds in Kabul, as the insurgents ramp up attacks even before the start of their
Kabul ,Jan 11:Two large bombings near government offices in Afghanistan’s capital on Tuesday killed at least 38 people, including civilians and military personnel, in the deadliest attack by Taliban insurgents
Kabul, Jan 10: The blast took place in Dar-e-Aman area of Kabul Police confirmed the incident. no details about casualties yet. Early reports indicate it was in PD6 along Darulaman
KABUL, Nov 21 : At least twenty seven people were killed and 17 wounded following a suicide attack at a Shia mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul. A suicide bomber
Kabul, Sep 05:At least five people were killed and 13 others injured in two explosions near the Afghan defence ministry in Kabul on Monday, an official said. An Afghan news
Kabul August 1:The Taliban claimed responsibility for a truck bomb attack on a foreign hotel in the Afghan capital of Kabul early on Monday. Several gunmen attacked the compound following
Kabul, July 29: At least 36 Islamic State (IS) militants were killed in the past 24 hours in a military operation by the Afghan National Army here following an attack on