KailashMansarovar

Kailash Masarovar Cloudburst: Four bodies recovered in Malpa
Mangta Nala (Uttarakhand), August 14: Four bodies have been recovered in Malpa, after four soldiers and three civilians went missing due to a cloudburst hit the Mangta Nala region of
New Delhi, August 14: The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra was suspended on Monday after two bridges were damaged in Mangti and one in Simkhola. Additionally, a road was blocked at Ailagad,
