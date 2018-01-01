Brasilia, December 18 : Former AC Milan, Real Madrid, Brazil midfielder Kaka has announced his retirement from football. The 35-year-old footballer posted a prayer on Twitter on Friday to announce
Brazilian midfielder Kaka announced his retirement from football
Kaka is out from Brazil’s Copa America squad due to Injury
Los Angeles, June 2: Veteran midfielder Kaka has been dropped from Brazil’s squad for this month’s centenary edition of the Copa America due to injury, the country’s football confederation said. “Kaka
Kaka recalled to Brazil squad for Copa America
Rio de Janeiro, May 27: Brazil coach Dunga has called up veteran midfielder Kaka to replace injured winger Douglas Costa for next month’s centenary edition of the Copa America football tournament.
Kaka, Neymar not included in Brazil’s squad for Copa America
Rio De Janeiro, May 6: Brazil’s national team coach Dunga on Thursday announced the final list of 23 players that will play in the 2016 Centennial Copa America in the US