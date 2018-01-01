Kalahandi/Odisha, September 15: Around 230 students, including 150 girls fell ill after eating food in different schools at Malkangiri and Kalahandi districts in Odisha. According to reliable sources, Ramkrishna Gond, Project
Odisha: 230 students fall ill after consuming mid-day meal at different schools
Kalahandi migrant labourer whose palm was chopped off 3 years ago, dies in Odisha
Bhubaneshwar,Sept21:Nilambar Dhangdamajhi, a 22-year-old tribal farmer from Kalahandi district, whose right palm was chopped off by a labour contractor in December 2013, died last evening. Dhangdamajhi, suffering from an unknown
Kalahandi district administration of Odisha ordered an inquiry after man walks 10 km with wife’s body
Bhubaneswar, August 25: The Kalahandi district administration of Odisha on Thursday ordered an inquiry into the shocking incident of a tribal man taking his wife’s body home on his shoulder after
Odisha man carries dead wife’s body 10 kms along with daughter as hospital refused to provide vehicle
BHUBANESWAR August 25: A strange sight met the locals of Odisha’s Bhawanipatna early on Wednesday morning. A man walking down the road, carrying a body wrapped in a blanket. At his