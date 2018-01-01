KamalHaasanGauthamisplit

Shruti Haasan stay silent about the Kamal Haasan-Gautami split
Chennai, Nov 03: It was only 2 days ago, when Gautami announced her split with Kamal Haasan through an article on her blog. The article was titled Life and Decisions
Chennai, Nov 03: It was only 2 days ago, when Gautami announced her split with Kamal Haasan through an article on her blog. The article was titled Life and Decisions
Chennai, November 2: The renowned south Indian actor Kamal Haasan and actress Gauthami who were living together for the last 13 years have separated. Gauthami has announced the separation through