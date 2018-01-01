New Delhi, Feb 21: On the day the Karnataka assembly passed a bill to legalise the traditional buffalo race Kambala, Animal rights group PETA, Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) says
Bengaluru, Feb 13: The Karnataka Assembly on Monday passed the Kambala bill to allow conduct of the popular buffalo racing sport in the state. On Friday, taking a cue from
Bengaluru, Feb. 10: A Bill to pave way for Kambala, the traditional buffalo race held in the coastal districts of Karnataka, has been tabled in the state assembly today. After
The Karnataka High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing against ban on Kambala, a traditional buffalo race held annually in the state, for two weeks.
Bengaluru, Jan. 24 : With the clamour growing for revoking ban on Kambala, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddarmaiah on Tuesday pitched for the traditional annual buffalo race, saying that the government
Bengaluru, Jan 24: The domino effect has begun. After the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday unanimously passed an amendment bill for conducting the bull-taming sport of Jallikattu, the Karnataka government