Kannur (Kerala), Jan 20: Four Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) activists were arrested on Saturday by Kannur Police in connection with the murder of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) worker. ABVP activist Shyam Prasad was hacked to
Kannur, Kerala, Jan 19: In fresh escalation of tension, an RSS and ABVP activist from Nedumpoyil near Peravoor in the district was hacked to death at by an unidentified gang
Kannur/Kerala, Jan 19: An Islamic State (IS) recruit from the district has been killed in Syria, police said here on Friday. Confirming the death of Abdul Manaf (30), a native of
Kannur/ Kerala, October 28: Five persons hailing from Kannur met their destiny by joining the Islamic State. On Friday, police released the photographs of all those Kannur guys killed in
Kannur/ Kerala, October 11: Bombs were hurled at a BJP party office and a 36 year old RSS activist was injured in an attack in separate incidents of violence in
Kannur/Kerala, October 4: The Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah’s scheduled programmes in Mangaluru is postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. Amit Shah decided to cut short his visit to Kerala
Kannur,Sept8:Seven explosives have been recovered from Kannur Kizhoor area by the Police on Thursday. All the bombs recovered were of high explosive capacity. Kerala: Seven explosives recovered from Kannur district’s
New Delhi, Aug 04: National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to Kerala Government over growing incidents of political violence in Kerala and sought a report on the
Kannur,July14:The media have managed to find out one more doppleganger of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This time, the look-alike is from Kannur. A meme on Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted by
New Delhi, May 13: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh condemned the murder of an RSS worker in Kannur, Kerala on Saturday and the murder politics of the Communist Party of India
Kannur(Kerala), Mar. 9: In yet another incident of political violence, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kannur Mandal vice-president Sushil was attacked by bike-borne assailants Wednesday night in Olachery Kavu. Sushil is admitted
Thiruvananthapuram, March 02: An RSS leader from Madhya Pradesh has held Kerala Chief Minister and senior CPIM leader Pinarayi Vijayan responsible for the killing of its members in the Kerala
Kozhikode, Feb 1 : The Mortal remains of former Union Minister and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) National President E Ahamed, MP, who had passed away in New Delhi early
Thalassery (Kerala), Jan 19: A 30-year-old BJP worker was stabbed to death allegedly by CPI(M) cadres in the politically sensitive Kannur district. In another incident in the district, a country-made
Irrity,Kannur,Oct26:A 20-year-old young man in his complaint registered at the Iritty police station alleged that a seminary priest has been sexually assaulting him.The young man’s determination to pursue a case
Kannur,Oct14Two RSS workers were on Friday taken into custody in connection with the murder of a CPI-M local committee member in Kannur district on 10 October. Toddy shop worker Mohanan,
Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 12: Violence has been the key factor of Kerala politics and particularly in northern Kerala, the erstwhile Malabar district. This is the region where the CPM, the RSS
New Delhi, October 12: President of President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Amit Shah tweeted that the attacks on BJP karyakartas in CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s home constituency is a matter of
Kannur, October 12: A BJP worker was hacked to death by unknown assailants in Kannur today morning. The deceased, 29-year-old Ramith, was attacked by a group of assailants near his house
KANNUR,Oct12: A BJP activist was hacked to death in Kerala’s Kannur district on Wednesday, in what is suspected to be a revenge killing two days after a worker of the