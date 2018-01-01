#Kannur
Four activists arrested for killing ABVP worker

Kannur (Kerala), Jan 20: Four Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) activists were arrested on Saturday by Kannur Police in connection with the murder of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) worker. ABVP activist Shyam Prasad was hacked to

IS Kerala recruit killed in Syria

Kannur/Kerala, Jan 19: An Islamic State (IS) recruit from the district has been killed in Syria, police said here on Friday. Confirming the death of Abdul Manaf (30), a native of

Modi doppelganger spotted in Kannur

Kannur,July14:The media have managed to find out one more doppleganger of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This time, the look-alike is from Kannur. A meme on Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted by

Sushil, BJP Leader
Kerala: BJP Leader Attacked By Bike Borne Assailants

Kannur(Kerala), Mar. 9: In yet another incident of political violence, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kannur Mandal vice-president Sushil was attacked by bike-borne assailants Wednesday night in Olachery Kavu. Sushil is admitted

