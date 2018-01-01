KansasCity

Kansas,August2:But sometimes all it takes is a simple “hello” to help ease the stress of air travel. Or in some cases, a fist bump. Alya Jakubowicz posted a video on Instagram last
2 year old kid fist bump to destress onboard airplane from Kansas city ,goes viral on Instagram
Ian Grillot, the hero who tried to save Srinivas Kuchibhotla, will be honoured today
New York, March 20: Indian-Americans in the United States will honour a 24-year-old US Man who was injured while trying to intervene during a xenophobic shooting in Kansas that left
FBI Probes The Hate Crime; Trump Repeats ‘America First’ Slogan
New York, Mar 01: The deadly shooting of an Indian engineer and wounding of his co-worker last Wednesday at a bar in Kansas is being investigated as a hate crime,
World Police now plays with dog poop and eggs: Racism, What more?
RACISM no more a history, it is the present continuous the United States Message to the world from the World Police Prevention is better than cure Racism justified in US Washington, D.C, Feb 28:
Kansas lawmaker’s 12-year-old son dies in world’s tallest waterslide-Verruckt in Schlitterbahn Waterpark
Kansas City August 8:The young son of a Kansas state lawmaker died on a water slide that is billed as the world’s largest, according to officials and the boy’s family.Authorities