Rapper Kanye West released from hospital

LOS ANGELES ,Dec1: Rapper Kanye West was released from hospital on Wednesday, according to media outlets citing unidentified sources, more than a week after he was admitted for exhaustion. CNN

Kanye West joins Instagram

Los Angeles, Sep 19 : Rapper Kanye West set up an account on Instagram over the weekend and already has over half a million followers. The 39-year-old uploaded one photograph which

When ‘sex’ turns to be Kim K’s neckpiece

WashingtonD.C., May 21: Seems like Kim Kardashian is having sex on her mind, at least her latest accessory says so. The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star stepped out looking

Did Kanye West `really fire` his bodyguard

Washington, D.C., May 6: If sources are to be believed, then Kanye West did not fire his bodyguard Steve Stanulis for talking to his wife Kim Kardashian. A source close