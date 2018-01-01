Karachi/ Pakistan, September 5: Two transgender women were allegedly gang-raped and at least two others were physically abused in their own home in Karachi’s Bilawal Shah Noorani Society last week.
Karachi [Pakistan], August 14: At least 11 people were wounded due to aerial firing during Independence Day celebration in Karachi on the night between Sunday and Monday. According to reports,
Karachi/Pakistan, April 22: A court in Karachi, Pakistan, has been informed that Lyari gang-war kingpin Uzair Jan Baloch is in military custody and not in prison. In a report handed
Karachi, Mar. 20: Two Chinese citizens have been detained by Pakistan‘s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from Karachi over ATM fraud. The Express Tribune cited an official of the FIA who
Islamabad/New Delhi, March 17: Two Indian Muslim clerics, including the head priest of Delhi’s Nizamuddin Dargah, have gone missing in Pakistan, prompting India to take up the matter with the
Karachi, Jan 14 : At least five people were killed in rain-related incidents when Pakistan’s port city of Karachi received its first winter showers that brought down the temperature by
Karachi [Pakistan], Dec27: A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party worker was killed by unknown shooters in Karachi on Monday. Fazal Zai was killed in a firing incident in the nursery area
Abbottabad, Dec 8: Pakistan witnessed one of the deadliest aviation accidents after a plane carrying 48 people crashed here on Wednesday night. The plane burst into flames at country’s mountainous
Lahore,Dec5:A fire at a luxury hotel in the Pakistani city of Karachi killed at least 11 people on Monday and injured dozens, media reported. The blaze broke out in a
Islamabad, Nov 19: Pakistani authorities will next week exhume bodies of ten attackers involved in Karachi airport attack that took place two years ago. A medical board, under the supervision
New Delhi, Nov 08: Jet Airways on Tuesday said one of its flights was diverted to Karachi, in Pakistan, following a medical emergency on board. According to the airline, flight
New Delhi,Oct18: On Tuesday in Karachi, a Pakistan Air Force Mirage fighter jet crashed near Musharraf colony. The Dawn was the first to report on the incidence. The agency said,
New York, August 23: Spelling out at least 14 latest aliases used by wanted underworld don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar, the UN Security Council has listed three addresses under his name —
Islamabad, July 4 At least six people were killed and three others injured when the roof of a cold storage factory in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi collapsed on Monday.
Karachi, June 23: One of Pakistan’s best known Sufi musicians, Amjad Sabri, has been shot dead in the southern port city of Karachi, triggering an outpouring of grief over what