Bengaluru, January 28 : After facing a huge backlash, the Karnataka government has replaced the words “innocent minorities” with “all innocent” in its revised circular. Earlier, the circular had asked
While attending BJP’s Parivartan rally in Mysuru, BJP chief had a verbal attack on Karnataka CM Siddaramaiyah. He said that Karnataka CM cannot stop BJP from forming the next government
New Delhi, Jan 22: The Karnataka assembly polls are on doorsteps, and both the ruling Congress and opposition BJP parties in the state have gone on an all-out beef focused
Bengaluru, Jan 19: The long-felt yearning to have a flag of its own to accentuate the Kannadiga identity and pride could soon be a reality as the nine-member committee constituted
Chitradurga, Jan 10: Dubbing the Karnataka government “corrupt at all levels”, BJP President Amit Shah on Wednesday said the state’s people are waiting to throw out the ruling Congress in
Bengaluru, Jan 10: In a no-holds-barred attack, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today alleged BJP, RSS and Bajrang Dal have terrorists within their organizations, a charge rubbished by the Saffron party.
Chitradurga, Jan 10: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Wednesday accused Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s government of being anti-Hindu. Addressing the Nava Karnataka Nirmana Parivartana Yatre in Chitradurga,
Bengaluru (Karnataka), Dec 17: With the assembly elections in Karnataka on the agenda for 2018, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday appealed to the natives to support the formation
Bengaluru, Dec 6: The Ola Cab service on Tuesday suspended a driver, accused of molesting a 23-year-old woman in Bengaluru on Sunday night. “We regret the unfortunate experience the customer
Bengaluru/ Karnataka, October 3: When it turns to be a month after the Gauri Lankesh murder, Karnataka government calm down the controversies claiming that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has
New Delhi, September 8: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) questioned the Congress government in Karnataka and demanded to know why the government in the state “failed to provide security” to
bengaluru/Karnataka, September 1: Around 70 years ago, the garden of 40 acres which was gifted to the government of Karnataka by the Maharaja of Mysore is now changed into a
Chennai/Tamil Nadu, August 30: Supreme Court would hear the plea today in regard to the the Cauvery water dispute. The Cauvery water dispute is ongoing amidst Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
Gulbarga/ Karnataka, August 28: As many as 34 sheep, including a few goats were found dead in Nrupathunga town here on Sunday, after they allegedly consumed water that contained traces
Bengaluru, Aug 16: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a ‘Indira Canteen’ in Bengaluru with the vision of providing good quality of food to the poor at a cheap
KOLAR,August12:: Two people were killed and five injured when an out of control lorry rammed a tree in Karnataka. The incident was reported from near Doddakadathuru Gate on Kolar- Malur
Kasaragod/Kerala, August 7: RSS along with the Sanghaparivar is planning to create communal riots in Kasaragod. It is reported that certain leaders from Mangalore are taking the initiative to create
New Delhi, Aug 2: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday asserted that the income tax raid at the residence of Karnataka power minister DK Shivakumar has no links with
New Delhi, Aug 2: Congress has condemned the Income Tax (IT) department raids at Karnataka’s Minister for Energy D.K. Shivakumar’s residence and at resort where 44 Congress Gujarat MLAs and
GADAG,July20:‘Alien’ was the talking point at Antur in Gadag district once again on Wednesday when members of the Disclosure Team India arrived at the village from New Delhi. The team