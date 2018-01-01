KarnatakaAssemblyPolls2018

New Delhi, Jan 22: The Karnataka assembly polls are on doorsteps, and both the ruling Congress and opposition BJP parties in the state have gone on an all-out beef focused
Beef Politics in Karnataka; After BJP gave Siddaramaiah’s Biryani recipe, Congress mocks ‘Beef Janata Party’
Karnataka polls: Ahead of official campaign, parties busy shaping strategies
Bengaluru, Jan 13: The year 2018 going to witness an assembly poll, which is a prestigious Assembly poll for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Indian National Congress (INC). Though
Karnataka Assembly Polls 2018: Congress confident of victory in Karnataka, says Siddaramaiah
New Delhi, Jan 13: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the Congress Party is confident of winning and serving a second term in office in the state. The chief
Will the ‘charm’ of Rahul Gandhi work in Karnataka polls?
Bengaluru, Dec 21: Rahul Gandhi’s elevation as party president has brought about a “resurgence” in the Congress, its Karnataka unit today said, expressing the hope that his “charm” will work
Karnataka nears Assembly Polls; CM Siddaramaiah, says current results will not have any impact
Bengaluru, December 18: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today said the results of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls would not have any impact on the upcoming Assembly election in