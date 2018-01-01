KartiChidambaram

Chennai/Tamil Nadu, Jan 13: Union Minister P. Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram’s lawyer on Saturday said nothing was found and nothing was seized from Chidambaram’s homes where Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted
New Delhi, Jan 13: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a raid at former union minister P. Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram’s homes in Delhi and Chennai in the alleged INX Media
New Delhi, November 20: Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram was allowed by the Supreme Court on Monday to visit the United Kingdom. Reportedly, Karti Chidambaram has
New Delhi, September 23:The Bharatiya Janta Party leader Subramanian Swamy on Saturday stated the Chidambaram family “a family of crooks” and further said that both Karti and his father P.
New Delhi, September 16: A day after Congress leader P. Chidambaram said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should question him instead of harassing his son Karti in the Aircel-Maxis
New Delhi, September 1: The Supreme Court on Friday refused former union minister P. Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram’s plea to move abroad and has made it clear that he cannot
New Delhi, August 23: Former union minister P. Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram will appear before Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday. The Supreme Court on August 18 directed Karti to
Chennai/Tamil Nadu, August 22: The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed son of former Union Minister P. Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram, to approach a court in Delhi to quash the FIR
New Delhi, August 14: The Supreme Court today stayed the Madras high court order that had put on hold the lookout circular issued by the Centre against Karti Chidambaram, son
Chennai, August 4: Karthi Chidambaram, son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, has approached the Madras High Court after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation issued
Chennai/Tamil Nadu, July 21: Son of former finance minister P. Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram, has moved the Madras High Court seeking to quash of a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case
Bengaluru/Karnataka, May 16: Downplaying former finance minister P. Chidambaram’s allegations of being silenced through the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday said the probe agency
New Delhi, April 17: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a show-cause notice to Karti Chidambaram and a firm purportedly linked to him for alleged violations of the FEMA laws
New Delhi, March 27: Citing the new Black money Act and Benami Act, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prosecute former Finance Minister P Chidambaram and
New Delhi, Aug 29: Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons to Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union Finance Minister P Chidamabram, in connection with its money laundering probe in the
New Delhi, July 5 : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday issued summons to Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, over his alleged role in the Aircel