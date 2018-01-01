Chennai/Tamil Nadu, November 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited M Karunanidhi, the DMK supremo at Kaunanidhi’s Gopalapuram residence in Chennai. Reportedly, the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Karunanidhi
Chennai/Tamil Nadu: Chennai’s opposition party’s, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), president M. Karunanidhi has been admitted to the Kauvery Hospital, on Wednesday for an endoscopic procedure, in Chennai. According to reports, the
Chennai, Dec 21: DMK Chief M Karunanidhi is recovering well and will be discharged from hospital after completion of the course of antibiotics, a release from Kauvery Hospital, Chennai, where
Chennai, December 17: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said DMK President M. Karunanidhi would soon return home from hospital. Gandhi flew down here in a special aircraft to visit
Chennai, Dec 17: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi called on DMK patriarch Karunanidhi on Saturday, who is undergoing treatment for lung and throat infection at a private hospital here, and
Chennai, December 17: DMK President M Karunanidhi will have to be in hospital for some more days for treatment and party members, friends and others are requested not to visit the
Chennai, Dec 17: The DMK’s general body meeting which was scheduled to take place on December 20 has been indefinitely postponed on Saturday due to party chief Karunanidhi’s health. DMK
Chennai, Dec. 17: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi will meet the ailing DMK president M Karunanidhi today, who underwent tracheostomy at the Kauvery Hospital here to optimise his breathing. On
Chennai, Dec 16: DMK President M Karunanidhi has undergone Tracheostomy to optimise breathing. He is being treated now, and is stable, says a release from Kauvery Hospital. Karunanidhi was admitted
Chennai, Nov 23: DMK president M Karunanidhi on Wednesday said the ruling AIADMK’s win in all three Tamil Nadu Assembly seats where polls were held on November 19 was not
Chennai, Oct 31: Quoted from an astro guru, The London-based daily ‘Daily Mail‘ has reported that Jayalalithaa and probably Karunanidhi could be victim of black magic. State Government General Hospital
ChennaI, oCT 25: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam today announced that party president M Karunanidhi is ill due a drug induced allergy and doctors have advised him to take rest. The
Chennai, October 20: DMK chief M Karunanidhi has named M K Stalin as his political heir. This lead to another twist in the family fight over the control of DMK, the
Chennai, October 17: “DMK do not want to be seen as the party which took advantage of an ill leader to gain power. Any benefits to DMK from this has to
Chennai, Oct 17: DMK chief M Karunanidhi criticises Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He Says Modi only playing politics to grab Hindu votes. He says the BJP dividing India for merely Votes. The
Chennai, October 14: DMK Chief Karunanidhi’s wife and Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi’s mother, Rajathi Ammal, visited Apollo Hospital to enquire about the health of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, reports thenewsminute.com. According to a
Chennai, October 12: DMK president M Karunanidhi on Wednesday expressed his doubts over a Raj Bhavan statement which said Governor C Vidyasagar Rao had allocated chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s portfolios
Chennai, Sep 30: Hoping that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, who is hospitalised in Chennai Apollo Hospital for a week, will recover soon from illness, DMK Chief M Karunanidhi
Chennai, Sep 26: DMK President M Karunanidhi today condemned the murder of a Hindu Munnani functionary in Coimbatore last week and urged police to ensure that the perpetrators were brought to
Chennai, Sep 14: DMK President M. Karunanidhi on Wednesday announced his party’s support for the September 16 shutdown protest called by various organisations demanding Cauvery river water from Karnataka. The shutdown