Majidi squad is not the so-called ‘secular Kashmiri face’, ‘it’s not the ‘Muslim boys who clean Hindu pilgrimage centre route’. They are some enthusiastic trekkers who loves nature and environment.
Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir), Jan 10 : Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday urged the people of the state to respect India as a nation and not
Srinagar/Jammu & Kashmir, Jan 5: The winters have come and there is no better companion than music to embrace Kashmir’s ‘heaven on earth’ spirits. Recently, the people of Kashmir were
Srinagar Dec. 05 : Two Pakistani terrorists have been killed in Qazigund encounter that broke out on Monday when an army convoy came under terror attack. After the attack on the Army
Qazigund/Jammu and Kashmir, December 4: An Army jawan was injured in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Qazigund, on Monday. Earlier, there were reports about terrorists attacking an army convoy that was heading
Srinagar/Jammu and Kashmir, November 3: Terrorists killed the BJP president of Shopian district youth wing Gowhar Ahmad Bhat, on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian. According to police officials, the body
New Delhi, October 7: Braid chopping incidents in Kashmir are becoming a major hassle for police and a PR nightmare for the intelligence agencies. Such incidents earlier reported from five
Srinagar/Jammu and Kashmir, September 04: Mass hysteria on braid chopping incidents has now reached Kashmir. that gives fresh ammunition to separatists and militants to corner the security agencies. According to
Srinagar,Sept28:A massive fire engulfed a shopping complex at Duderhama in Ganderbal on Thursday resulting in major damage to several shops. Reports said that fire broke out in a shopping complex
Srinagar,Sept28: Militants on Wednesday night barged into the residence of a BSF constable in Hajjan in north Kashmir and shot him dead, besides injuring four of his family members, police
New York, September 21: The Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi today ordered that the United Nations Security Council resolution on Kashmir must be implemented. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi asserted that his
Mumbai/ Maharashtra, August 28: The Shiv Sena on Monday took a dig at the Union Government over its claim of a decrease in terrorist activities in Kashmir in the wake
Srinagar, August 15: The Internet and mobile phone services were suspended in Kashmir Valley as a precautionary measure on Independence Day today, officials said. Only BSNL landline service was functional
New Delhi, August 14: Mushaal Hussein Mullick, wife of Yasin Malik (Kashmiri separatist leader), seeks Pakistan’s help for the liberation of Kashmir and establishing it as an independent nation. She
Beijing/ China, August 10: People’s Liberation Army (PLA) opines that China will no longer compromise to end the Doklam standoff. The extreme comment was made over the statement of Indian
Islamabad/Pakistan August 7: The Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Sunday said that the only relief to achieve peace between Pakistan and India would be finding a solution to the
New Delhi, August 4: The Separatist leaders arrested from Jammu and Kashmir for funding terror in the Valley by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will be produced before a special
Islamabad/Pakistan, July 19: For nearly 70 years, Pakistan has defined Kashmir as the core issue and root cause of its differences with India. Traditionally, since 1947, the narrative in Islamabad
Qazigund/Jammu and Kashmir, July 18: Former Qazigund Sarpanch Nazir Ahmad Shah was injured in firing by terrorists here in Panzath village last night. The condition of Shah is said to be
New Delhi, July 17: Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah on Monday asserted that India lacks the power to take China-occupied Kashmir back from Beijing. “In Ladakh,