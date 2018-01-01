KashmirViolence

Udhampur/Jammu and Kashmir, April 24: The Congress Party on Monday claimed that violence would continue in Jammu and Kashmir as long as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Bharatiya Janata
New Delhi/India, April 24: Without naming the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) on Monday exhorted various student unions to protect the Kashmiri
Srinagar, Sep 17 : A class seventh student was allegedly killed, with pellet wounds found in his body, in a late Friday clash with security forces in a hilly village on
New Delhi, September 6: The central government is planning to harden its stance against Kashmiri separatist leaders who are spearheading an unending street unrest in the valley for the past
Srinagar, July 18: The situation in Kashmir still continues the same, with decreasing number of attacks. Mobile communication as well as internet connectivity was suspended to reduce communication, so as
Srinagar, July 10 : The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday appealed for calm as four more people died in continuing protests against the killing of a top guerrilla leader, taking