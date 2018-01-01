KateBeckinsale

Actress Kate Beckinsale says she had a terrifying sleep paralysis experience
London, Jan 23 Actress Kate Beckinsale says she once had a terrifying sleep paralysis experience during which she feared that she had a stroke when she could not move. “I
London, Jan 23 Actress Kate Beckinsale says she once had a terrifying sleep paralysis experience during which she feared that she had a stroke when she could not move. “I
Los Angeles, November 24: British actress Kate Beckinsale feels his “Underworld: Blood Wars” co-star Theo James is so “unattractive that it’s hard to look at him full in the face”.
Los Angeles, July 1 Kate Beckinsale starrer “Underworld: Blood Wars” is set to release on January 6 next year. The film, which also stars Theo James, was earlier set to