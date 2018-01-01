KavinMittal

Alia Bhatt dating Hike founder Kavin Bharti Mittal?
Mumbai, February 09: Alia Bhatt dating Hike messenger founder Kavin Bharti Mittal- is the latest link up rumour that has been doing the rounds in Bollywood. Rumour mills has been abuzz with
Mumbai, February 09: Alia Bhatt dating Hike messenger founder Kavin Bharti Mittal- is the latest link up rumour that has been doing the rounds in Bollywood. Rumour mills has been abuzz with
New Delhi, Jan 17: Indian instant messaging platform Hike messenger on Wednesday launched a new product called ‘Total, built by hike’ which lets users access essential services such as Messaging,