Kochi/Kerala, September 25: The Kerala High Court would consider Actor Dileep’s bail plea tomorrow for hearing. This is the third time, Dileep is moving the High Court for bail over
Kerala High Court to hear Dileep’s bail plea tomorrow, Nadirsha’s on 4th Oct, Kavya’s plea concluded
Kavya, Nadirsha anticipatory bail: Kerala High Court to here plea today
Kochi/ Kerala, September 25: The Kerala High Court would consider the anticipatory bail plea of the actress, Kavya Madhavan and Director Nadirsha on the actress abduction and molestation case. The pleas
Actor Dileep’s bail plea rejected again, shall remain in jail
Kochi/Kerala, September 18: The Angamaly Sessions Court has rejected the popular Malayalam actor Dileep’s bail plea over the actress abduction and Molestation case. Dileep is imprisoned in the Aluva Sub-jail
Dileep arrested after four months investigation in actress molestation case
Kochi/Kerala, July 10: Popular Malayalam Actor Dileep was arrested on Monday evening in the actress molestation case. The Kerala police have made these arrests after four months investigation. On June 28,