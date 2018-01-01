#Kazakhstan
Male model reaches women’s beauty pageant final

New Delhi, February: A male model who reached finals of a women’s beauty pageant was later disqualified for lying about gender in Kazakhstan. The male model, Illay Dyagilev participated in the

Kazakhstan opens consulate in Chennai
Chennai, April 28: This week the Government of Kazakhstan opened its consulate in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The consular district will include the states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala and