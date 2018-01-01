KazirangaNationalPark

Assam, July 12: Floods in Assam cross the danger level after incessant rains hit several parts of the Kaziranga National Park. More than 50 percent region of the national park
Guwahati, Sep 19: Two persons were killed and five others injured today when police opened fire to disperse protestors demanding compensation before they move out from areas near the Kaziranga
New Delhi, August 24: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday ordered the demolition of a wall blocking an elephant corridor near the Kaziranga National Park. The tribunal has asked the Numaligarh
CHENNAIAugust 2: Animal activists flew from Chennai to Guwahati to lend a hand to forest department officials struggling with the floods in the 420 sq km Kaziranga National Park (KNP)
GUWAHATI August 1:In Assam, nearly 200 wild animals have drowned to death due to flood at Kaziranga National Park. Divisional Forest Officer of the park Subhasis Das said that carcasses
Guwahati July 26:The Brahmaputra river in Assam overflowed in several districts, submerging houses and agricultural fields of around 12.5 lakh people and inundating Kaziranga National Park. The deluge has taken