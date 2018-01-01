KChandrasekharRao

Hyderabad, Feb 22: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao offers gold ornaments at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple. This is the Chief Minister’s thanksgiving trip after the state of Telangana was formed
Hyderabad, Jan 14: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Friday said there had been a remarkable drop in crime activities in the state. “There is a remarkable drop in
Hyderabad, Dec 28 : Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said in the Assembly on Tuesday that would invite legislators to his new residence so that they could see for themselves whether it
As 2016 comes to a close, it was the second full year in the onward march of Telangana, which appears to be making rapid strides in different sectors despite being
Hyderabad, Nov 24: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao today moved into his new official residence complex at the heart of Hyderabad, Begumpet. Rao and his wife performed the Griha
Hyderabad, Sep 24 : With heavy rains causing havoc in the capital and other parts of Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has ordered officials to set up control rooms in
Hyderabad, August 2: The Telangana government on Tuesday scrapped the TS EAMCET-II 2016 examination in the wake of leakage of the question paper last month and said a fresh exam will
New Delhi, June 2: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday slammed the “huge” celebrations by TelanganaChief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on the second anniversary of the formation of the state,
Hyderabad, June 2: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday hoisted the National Flag tied to a 291-ft tall mast on the occasion of state’s second formation day. The